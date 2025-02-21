Jon Cooper sends clear message to Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and rest of Team Canada after win vs Team USA

Connor McDavid scored an unforgettable golden goal to lift Team Canada over Team USA in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden. Head coach Jon Cooper was honest in his assessment of the performance of his players, captained by NHL star Sidney Crosby.

Canada’s run through the tournament included just one loss, a 3-1 defeat to the United States in the round robin. Cooper’s team quickly learned from their mistakes, and less than a week later, they showed all their talent to win in overtime in Boston.

The veteran Crosby lifted the 4 Nations trophy and shared it with the rest of the team, including Brad Marchand and tournament MVP Nathan MacKinnon. McDavid’s goal allowed the True North to celebrate in a costly and epic victory, which also prompted Cooper’s words.

Cooper’s message after Team Canada’s big win

“They did all the right things. For this group of players and the talent level they have, for them to do what they did away from the puck, that’s the Canadian way. That’s walking into a restaurant and opening the door for somebody to walk in first. That’s the Canadian way, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Cooper explained of McDavid, Crosby and the rest of the Canadian team.

Jon Cooper and the Team Canada after big win in the 4 Nations Face-Off final

“I just hope Canada’s proud because every player in that room is proud to be a Canadian. Did we need a win? Not only our team, but Canada needed a win, and the players bared that on their shoulders,” he said at the press conference following the big win over Team USA.

Team Canada’s performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada’s performance had several highlights. First, Jon Cooper’s wisdom in starting much-criticized goaltender Jordan Binnington in the final. The St. Louis Blues standout made 31 key saves in the championship game to help Canada win the championship.

The Canadian team had qualified for the final after having five points in the round robin, the product of three games played with two wins (one in overtime) and one loss. In all, the True North scored eight goals in total, with MacKinnon, McDavid and Crosby the standout performers.