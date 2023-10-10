How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atlanta Hawks play against Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Both teams aspire to be protagonists in the 2023/2024 season. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers online free in the US on Fubo]

The start of the regular season is rapidly approaching, and no team wants to enter that phase in subpar condition. This is precisely why every team is striving to stay active and prepare diligently. In this instance, two teams are set to clash, both of which have the potential to make a significant impact in the 2023/2024 season.

Neither the Atlanta Hawks nor the Cleveland Cavaliers are considered front-runners to reach the finals, but they are certainly contenders for playoff berths and have the capability to provide excitement during the tournament, particularly the Cavs. Nonetheless, it’s entirely possible that one of these teams might surprise everyone and exceed expectations.

When will Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place today, October 10 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports SE-ATL, Bally Sports Ohio.