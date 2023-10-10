How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will face each other today in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Second preparation duel between these two rivals. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the second game of the three that will take place between these two rivals, who continue their preparation for the start of the regular season. The first was a 101-96 victory for the Jazz, a truly close game, in which the Utah franchise made the difference in the third quarter.

Last season, the Utah Jazz fell short of clinching a Play-in spot. To bolster their performance, they’ve added numerous new players, with a significant portion of them being rookies. In contrast, the Los Angeles Clippers have chosen to stick with their entire 2022/23 roster, demonstrating their unwavering belief in the current team. It will soon be known which strategy was better.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will take place today, October 10 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, KTLA, KJZZ.