How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cleveland Cavaliers play against New York Knicks in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

Two teams face each other that had a similar performance last season: a very good regular season, but a not so good performance in the playoffs. However, one of them did better in the postseason.

And those are undoubtedly the New York Knicks, for a very simple reason: it was the Knicks themselves who eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. For them, this could be a revenge for that first round. However, the season has just begun and the two are looking for their best version.

When will Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks take place this Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks be watched in the United States on Fubo. Other options: TNT.