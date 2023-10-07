How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns face each other in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

When discussing the major disappointments of the previous season, one team perfectly fits into that category, and unquestionably, it is the Phoenix Suns. After reaching the finals in 2021 and the conference semifinals in 2022, there were high expectations that in 2023, with the addition of Kevin Durant, they would be strong contenders for the title.

However, they were once again eliminated, this time in the conference semifinals, by none other than the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. Denver are undoubtedly the team to beat this year. Phoenix is preparing to face this challenge, starting with a game against the Pistons, a team that intentionally struggled last season as part of a tanking strategy and is now looking to reap the benefits of that approach.

When will Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns will take place this Sunday, September 8 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports DET, AZ Family 3TV / AZ Family Sports Network 44.