How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Memphis Grizzlies play against Indiana Pacers in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This game features two rivals whose 2022/2023 seasons were vastly different. On the Indiana Pacers‘ side, there were moments when it seemed they were poised to contend for Play-in positions, but they ultimately fell short, finishing five games behind the last qualified team, the Chicago Bulls.

This season, the Pacers are determined to aim higher and are preparing diligently for their campaign. As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they were the second-best team in the Western Conference during the regular season but suffered a first-round elimination in the playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the Grizzlies are seeking redemption and are determined to make a strong comeback.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers will take place this Sunday, September 8 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SE-MEM.