How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boston Celtics will face off against Philadelphia 76ers in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers online free in the US on Fubo]

This game will feature two teams that were among the top performers in the Eastern Conference last season. The Boston Celtics made it to the conference finals, where they came close to a remarkable comeback from a 3-0 deficit, ultimately losing in the seventh game.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers reached the conference semifinals but were eliminated by the team they face in this game in six games. Both teams have a lot to offer, and undoubtedly, this year, they are determined to contend for the title.

When will Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will take place this Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston.