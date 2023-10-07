How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Clippers will play against Utah Jazz in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The start of the regular season is drawing near, and teams are focused on preparing in the best possible way to enter the season with momentum. In a matchup that promises to be highly intriguing, two teams aiming to make significant strides in quality this year will square off.

The Utah Jazz failed to secure a spot in the Play-in last season, and in their pursuit of improvement, they’ve brought in several new players, the majority of whom are rookies. In contrast, the Los Angeles Clippers have opted to retain their entire 2022/23 squad, reaffirming their faith in the existing team.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will take place this Sunday, September 8 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: KTLA, KJZZ.