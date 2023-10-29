How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Lakers play against Orlando Magic in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers demonstrated their ability to bounce back from lows and peak at the right moments. Towards the end of the regular season and throughout the playoffs, the team showcased its best form. Despite being considered underdogs against the Denver Nuggets in the Conference finals, they displayed their potential to contend for the championship with some strategic adjustments.

That’s why this season, they are determined to continue that pursuit, and they aim to start on a high note. Their first opponents are the Orlando Magic, who have endured several years of lackluster performances. However, this year, they seem resolute to leave those struggles behind. They’ve begun the season by securing victory in their initial two games and are eager to extend their winning streak to three.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic take place this Monday, October 30 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET LA.