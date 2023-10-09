How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Knicks will face off against Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The teams are preparing intensively to start the regular season in the best possible shape, and it promises to be very interesting. On this occasion, two teams that had quite similar performances last season will go head-to-head.

As for the Celtics, they reached the conference finals and came very close to achieving the remarkable feat of overturning a 3-0 deficit. On the other hand, the New York Knicks were eliminated in the conference semifinals. Both teams faced the same rival, the Miami Heat, and that’s why this season, they are both eager for revenge.

When will New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will take place this Monday, October 9 at 7:00 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA preseason game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, MSG, NBC Sports Boston.