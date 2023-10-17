How to watch San Antonio vs Houston Rockets for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

San Antonio Spurs play against Houston Rockets in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

The Houston Rockets continue to make a positive impression this preseason, having secured three consecutive victories. It’s worth noting that these wins came against opponents of lesser caliber. Nevertheless, this might be an opportune time for the Texan team to shift their focus away from a tanking season and start aiming for a higher position in the league.

On the San Antonio Spurs‘ side, they have suffered two losses in the three games they’ve played, which raises concerns about the possibility of another challenging season. With no major additions and a reliance on a young team, the Spurs remain somewhat of an enigma. However, there’s potential for their emerging talents to shine, and this is why they need to be well-prepared for whatever lies ahead.

When will San Antonio vs Houston Rockets be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will take place this Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00 PM (ET).

San Antonio vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch San Antonio vs Houston Rockets

This 2023 NBA preseason game between San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, CW35, Space City Home Network.