Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe open up about their dynamic

Real Madrid have enjoyed a strong resurgence towards the end of the year, overcoming a slow start. Capping off the year with their second title of the season, the Intercontinental Cup, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. discussed their dynamic during an open training session to Real Madrid TV, highlighting their excellent relationship.

When asked about what he admires the most about Vinicius, Mbappe responded that it was his “humility” more than anything else. “Everyone knows the player, everyone sees the quality he has. He has won many team awards, and now individual awards too. But it’s his humility. He’s always with us, and with the people, and I really like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vinicius said that the French star is a “crack as a person and as a player, and he’s come to score a lot of goals for the Madridistas.” Vinicius also assured that it is “very easy to play with Kylian.”

“He scores a lot of goals, and he’s going to score many more. This is just the beginning, and hopefully we can finish the season like we finished the last one,” he added. Last year, Madrid won the league and the Champions League double, and this year, they still have the chance to win all their competitions.

Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrate after scoring a goal during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup (IMAGO / Xinhua)

Finally, Mbappe thanked Vinicius and his other teammates for his quick adaptation. “I came to the team and had to adapt to the others, but the truth is that the locker room and the team have adopted me very well. They were always good to me and that’s why I thank the whole team, Vini too, and all the people at the club.”

Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.’s numbers together

While Mbappe struggled to score in his first matches with Real Madrid, the Frenchman has already found his footing. He has recorded 13 goals and three assists in 23 matches with Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Vinicius has also scored 13 goals and recorded nine assists.

Vinicius assisted Mbappe in one goal, against Leganes in LaLiga in November, which served to give Madrid the win. Meanwhile, the Frenchman assisted Vinicius in Los Blancos 3-1 win over Villarreal, also in LaLiga, back in October.

While they have shown their attacking prowess, the two of them agreed that they can still score “more goals.” As the crucial stages in competitions such as the Champions League approach, they will have to prove if they are, indeed, one the best attacking duos right now.

