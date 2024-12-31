One of the most disappointing teams during the NFL regular season was the New York Jets. Finishing with a 4-12 record, they were among the worst-performing teams of the year, and their situation could have been even worse if they had been blown out by the Dolphins in Week 18. Despite this, the Jets are already looking ahead to next season, and there are rumors that players like Aaron Rodgers could be on their way out.

It wasn’t a great season for Rodgers, and as the 2025 season looms, speculation about his future is growing. He has already expressed his intentions for the next season, stating on The Pat McAfee Show what he plans to do. However, there’s always a possibility he may look to end his career on a higher note elsewhere.

Another team that struggled in the 2024 season was the Cleveland Browns, who failed to make a significant impact and missed the playoffs. One of their main challenges came at the quarterback position, where Deshaun Watson suffered a serious injury and is expected to be unavailable until 2025.

With their eyes on the future, the Browns are now considering potential upgrades for next season, and Aaron Rodgers could be on their radar. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are among the teams that could pursue Rodgers in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

“I would expect some competition, though. Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s veteran competition. Aaron Rodgers, if he’s out of the Jets, would be one potential option. Kirk Cousins, the other,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning.

Rodgers’ numbers with the Jets

After a challenging season with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers is on track to post one of the worst statistical years of his career. After 20 seasons in the NFL, the Jets’ quarterback is nearing the end of the 2024 season with underwhelming numbers. However, there is still a chance to improve those stats and make an impact.

Rodgers has completed 345 out of 548 passes, resulting in a 63% completion rate, his fourth-lowest of his career. Even with a win over the Dolphins, this season would still mark a career-low for Rodgers. If he fails to throw a touchdown pass against Miami, it will be his lowest total for a regular season, with just 24 touchdown passes.

Jets’ last opportunity for redemption

As the disappointing season for New York nears its conclusion, the Jets are hoping for a win to finish the regular season on a higher note. Facing the Dolphins—who are also vying for a playoff spot—Rodgers and his teammates aim to give fans something to cheer about in what could potentially be Rodgers’ final game of his illustrious career.

