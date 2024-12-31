Where to South Carolina vs Illinois live for free in the USA: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

South Carolina and Illinois face each other in what will be the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The Citrus Bowl will feature a showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Illinois Fighting Illini, with South Carolina entering as 10-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5 points.

South Carolina are coming off a hard-fought 17-14 victory over in-state rival Clemson, while Illinois heads into the matchup on the back of a 38-28 win over Northwestern, setting up an intriguing contest between the two teams.

When will the South Carolina vs Illinois match be played?

South Carolina take on Illinois this Tuesday, December 31st, in the highly anticipated 2024 Tony the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Alexander Capka-Jones – IMAGO / Newscom World

South Carolina vs Illinois: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch South Carolina vs Illinois in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between South Carolina and Illinois live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.