NBA News: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant remains without a return timeline

The Memphis Grizzlies, fresh off a tough 130-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, now face an even bigger challenge: playing without their superstar Ja Morant. The guard sustained an injury during the Grizzlies’ December 27 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Monday, the team announced that Morant has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, and his status is currently considered week-to-week.

In an official statement, the Grizzlies provided details about Morant’s condition:

“Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for guard Ja Morant:

Morant has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which occurred during the Grizzlies’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 27. He is considered week-to-week, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Morant sustained the injury after colliding with a hard screen set by Pelicans big man Daniel Theis in New Orleans. Following the incident, Morant did not return to the game. Before exiting, he had delivered an impressive performance, recording 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, seven assists, two rebounds, and a steal in just 25 minutes. His contributions were instrumental in the Grizzlies’ narrow 132-124 road win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 2024-25 regular season, Morant has been a cornerstone for Memphis, averaging 21.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc. His dynamic play and leadership have placed him among the league’s elite players this season, a testament to his ability to rebound from prior periods of inactivity.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advertisement

A history of resilience

Morant has consistently demonstrated his ability to return from setbacks stronger than ever. His dedication to rehabilitation and relentless work ethic make him a role model both on and off the court. Fans and teammates alike are optimistic that his return will not just be a comeback, but a resurgence that could propel the team to new heights.

Advertisement

see also Grizzlies' Jenkins delivers strong response to LeBron James and other NBA superstars on Three-Point shooting

Impact on the final stretch

As the Grizzlies approach the critical stages of the season, Morant’s return could prove pivotal. His ability to orchestrate the offense, deliver in clutch moments, and energize the team will be essential in a competitive Western Conference where every game counts. Morant’s presence could make the difference between falling short of the playoffs or emerging as a dark-horse contender.

Advertisement

Ja Morant isn’t just a star—he’s the heartbeat of the Memphis Grizzlies. His recovery represents more than just physical readiness; it’s a chance to inspire his team, rally the fans, and solidify his status as one of the most dynamic and influential players in the NBA.