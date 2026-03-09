LeBron James injury update: Lakers’ JJ Redick provides new details ahead of Timberwolves matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10, in a NBA matchup that will be important in evaluating where the Lakers truly stand. The game also provides a strong test against a team that is viewed as contenders. For that reason, the availability of their stars will be crucial, and head coach JJ Redick addressed the status of LeBron James.

Following Lakers practice on Monday, Redick reaffirmed that LeBron James’ current injury status is day to day heading into their game against the Timberwolves. The team continue to monitor his condition as they prepare for the upcoming matchup.

“LeBron was out at practice today. He was obviously present in film,” Redick said. “Everybody else was a full participant. Nothing live today except the stay ready game.”

The play where James’ elbow injury occurred came late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers star went up for a shot around the rim that was challenged by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. James hit the floor hard and no foul was called. He was forced to exit the game momentarily, but he eventually returned.

JJ Redick head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call.

The influence of LeBron this season

This season, James has appeared in 44 games while averaging a little over 33 minutes per contest. He has averaged 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from the three-point line and 74.5 percent from the free-throw line.

In the hours leading up to the Lakers’ win against the Indiana Pacers last Friday, he was ruled out. James was initially listed as questionable for the team’s game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, then changed to a game-time decision before ultimately being ruled out. The Lakers have not yet released their official injury report for the Timberwolves game.

