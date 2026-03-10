Is LeBron James playing today, March 10, for Lakers vs Timberwolves at Cyrpto.com Arena?

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves while managing a right hip contusion and lingering left foot arthritis.

The 41-year-old superstar has already missed their last two contests—victories over the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks—after aggravating the hip injury during a hard fall against the Denver Nuggets last Thursday.

While head coach JJ Redick initially suggested he could return for this pivotal Western Conference showdown at Crypto.com Arena, the “King” was held out of Monday’s practice, leaving his status as a true game-time decision for Tuesday night.

Could LeBron James play tonight?

LeBron James could play tonight, but he is officially listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team will evaluate him closer to tip-off before making a final decision on his availability.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to his teammate in 2026 (Source: Chris Swann/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The team added him to the injury report due to a right hip contusion and lingering arthritis in his left foot, issues that have limited his recent availability, according to Lakers Nation.

These injuries have already forced the veteran forward to miss multiple games over the past week, including recent matchups against the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

“LeBron was out at practice today. He was obviously present in film. Everybody else was a full participant. Nothing live today except the stay ready game”, coach JJ Redick said after the team practice on Monday.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is dealing with multiple injuries, including a right hip contusion and chronic arthritis in his left foot. The situation developed after a hard fall during a game against the Denver Nuggets, when he suffered a left elbow contusion late in the fourth quarter while driving to the basket.

Although the elbow injury initially caused him to miss games, the current injury report now focuses more on the hip bruise and his ongoing foot condition. The foot arthritis is not a new issue for him.

He has managed similar discomfort throughout recent seasons, occasionally requiring rest to prevent the condition from worsening. The Lakers have opted to monitor his workload carefully during this stretch of the schedule.

When could LeBron James return?

LeBron James could return as soon as tonight if he is cleared before the Lakers’ game against the Timberwolves. Since he is listed as questionable rather than out, the decision will likely come shortly before tip-off.

Roto Wire indicated that Los Angeles planned to re-evaluate him on game day and continue monitoring his condition throughout the day before announcing a final status. If the hip soreness and foot discomfort improve enough during warmups, he could rejoin the lineup immediately.

However, if the team decides to be cautious, he could remain sidelined for another game while he continues treatment and rest. They have prioritized keeping their star healthy for the remainder of the regular season and a potential playoff run.

