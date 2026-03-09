Bulls legend Michael Jordan shares his opinion on the GOAT debate and comparisons with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

The debate over the greatest player in the history of the NBA is something that will likely never end. It continues from generation to generation, shaped by personal preferences and different perspectives. When someone who is constantly mentioned in those conversations, as Michael Jordan speaks about it, the discussion naturally draws attention, especially when he also references players such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

In the latest Insights to Excellence clip released by NBA on NBC, Jordan, despite often being cited as the GOAT himself, offered a more nuanced take on the conversation. He emphasized the importance each generation has played in shaping the league and its broader history.

“The whole GOAT term is never going to be something that I ever will get high or low about,” Jordan said. “It just doesn’t exist with me. I never played against Oscar Robertson or Jerry West. Would have loved to, absolutely loved to, just as competitive as I am. I actually learned from them, and we paved the road to the Kobes and the LeBrons, right?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan’s point highlights how difficult it is to reach a definitive conclusion in the debate. Many of the greatest players never faced each other directly, as he himself noted. Jordan never competed against LeBron, especially not during their primes, which makes it nearly impossible to truly measure who might be the best across eras.

Michael Jordan during a Chicago Bulls match.

Advertisement

What the GOAT debate generates, according to Jordan

As Jordan explained, part of the “beauty of the game” lies in how players build upon what previous stars brought to the court. In that way, each generation contributes to the evolution of basketball and pushes the sport forward. “Don’t then now use that against the player that actually taught you the game or that you learned from,” Jordan cautioned while describing what he sees as a flaw in how the GOAT in the NBA debate is often handled.

Advertisement

see also Cavaliers’ James Harden gets real about what it takes to win an NBA championship

“That’s why I have a tough time. And look, I would love to have played against LeBron and Kobe in my prime. I would love to have played against those guys but we’ll never be able to know that. Part of the marketing, part of the hype, part of the things that tries to elevate one generation above the other, I think it creates animosity.”

Advertisement

In many ways, the conversation only adds more mystique and intrigue around these players. It elevates their status in basketball history, whether the discussion focuses on Michael Jordan, LeBron, Kobe, or even legends from earlier eras such as Wilt Chamberlain. Even for those who did not watch them play live, the stories and debates surrounding them often make their achievements seem almost unreal.

Jordan also went on to specifically praise LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant for the way they have elevated the game in their own eras. At the same time, he reiterated his broader point that the GOAT debate should not diminish the impact each generation has had on the sport.

Advertisement