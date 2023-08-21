A lot has been said of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and rightfully so. Despite being one of the most talented players in the league right now, his off-court behavior has left a lot to be desired.

Morant will serve a 25-game suspension next season for being tangled up in multiple gun-related incidents. Moreover, he’s also been involved in some violent altercations.

He’s one of the rising stars in the NBA and could be one of the faces of the league in no time. That’s why his father, Tee Morant, wants him to be accountable for his actions.

Tee Morant Talks About Ja

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him, he got in trouble because of his decisions,” Ja’s father said. “So always be mindful of every decision y’all make because it’ll take over you and consume you.”

“Whenever y’all go anywhere just think everything is looking at you, everything is magnified,” he added. “The smallest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in your life.”

Ja is still quite young, so he can — and hopefully will — turn the narrative around. All he needs to do is take a look at everything that’s at stake and put the important things first.