NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finally revealed the length and extent of Ja Morant’s suspension. The Memphis Grizzlies star will miss the first 25 games of the season.

And even though some might feel like this was just a slap on the wrist for Morant, missing that many games will cost him almost $8 million in this year’s salary, and he won’t be eligible for the end-of-season awards, thus losing way more money in contract incentives.

Morant was spotted flashing guns on Instagram twice in less than six months. However, Stephen A. Smith believes he wasn’t suspended because of that. Instead, it was because he lied to Adam Silver.

Stephen A. Smith Says Ja Morant Got Suspended For Lying To Adam Silver

“You think when Ja Morant ultimately got an eight-game suspension and come to the office of Adam Silver, and then ultimately in the immediate aftermath of that interview with Adam Silver that day, he sat down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, looked him in the face, and said, ‘Yo, I’m not that dude. I’m not that person. It was not my gun. I’m not about that life. I’m not about that element, blah blah,'” Smith started.

“That’s what he said. Why do you think he got this 25-game suspension? Could it be because he lied to Adam Silver? Could it be because he looked him in the face and said, ‘I’m not about that life. That’s not how I’m living. It was an aberration. It’s never happen again. You don’t have to worry about a thing with me, sir. I’m good.’ And then went out and did the damn thing again,” he continued.

“So what I’m saying to you is, If you’re Adam Silver, what were you supposed to do? What did you think he was going to do? The commissioner of the league and you’re going to tolerate somebody looking you in your face and lying, spitting in your face, figuratively speaking, and telling you it’s raining? You think you are going to get away with that?” Smith concluded.

This makes perfect sense. Morant needs to be held accountable, and the Commissioner cannot tolerate or allow to set this kind of precedent by letting him off the hook.