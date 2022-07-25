The NBA Playoffs are the toughest part of an NBA Season, therefore only an small amount of players end up with a ring on their hand.

There is a long and narrow road to winning an NBA ring for all the NBA teams. In fact, there are 11 NBA teams that haven't won the NBA championship yet. So, there are a huge amount of players that have played in the NBA Playoffs but fell short on the road to the ring.

Therefore, you can imagine that there are players who didn't make it to this list because they didn't play as many NBA Playoffs games as these other 6 players. For example, Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing.

So, you can check out six of the top ten players who have played in the NBA Playoffs but fell short on their journey to their first NBA Ring. Maybe if you are a huge NBA fan you can guess some of them, however not many of them you thought would make it.

Ringless players with most games in the NBA Playoffs

This Ringless players list comprehends two parts. The first three players of it are current NBA players, while from 4 to 6 are former NBA Players. This is to show at least 6 of the top 10 players. The other four players are: Sam Perkins, Kyle Korver, George Hill and Charles Oakley.

1. James Harden

The Los Angeles-born player already was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2018 NBA Season, one of the most prestigious awards of the NBA. However, he hasn't find his to way to the NBA Ring yet. Although, he is the current NBA ringless player with most games played with 149 games in the NBA Playoffs with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

2. Al Horford

Al Horford finally made it to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 NBA Season. However, alongside the Boston Celtics, he fell short to the Golden State Warriors. Therefore, he still has 147 games in the NBA Playoffs with 0 NBA Rings yet.

3. Chris Paul

Another huge player and future Hall-of-Famer, Chris Paul had the opportunity with the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA Season. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks was too much for his side. Therefore, he still has 142 games without an NBA Ring yet.

4. Karl Malone

He is the player with most NBA Playoffs games played with 0 Rings. Undeserved as he is one of the most dominant players to ever play the game. He has played 193 games in his 18-year NBA Career for the Utah Jazz and his one-season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. John Stockton

Another of the former players of this list is John Stockton. He played for the Utah Jazz through 18 straight seasons. He played 182 games in the NBA Playoffs without winning an NBA Ring. He is the second player with most games in the postseason with 0 Rings.

6. Reggie Miller

Last but not least, Reggie Miller, the Indiana Pacers legend. One of the most iconic players for the NBA in the 90's. He played for the Indiana franchise in 15 NBA Playoffs. He played a total of 144 games without winning an NBA Ring.