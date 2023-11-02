It took months, but James Harden finally got what he wanted – again. The Philadelphia 76ers sent The Beard to the Los Angeles Clippers this week, and in his first press conference since the trade, the guard took a subtle shot at his former team.

When asked about the biggest challenge he had to overcome, the 34-year-old suggested he couldn’t be his true self in the City of Brotherly Love. According to Harden, he didn’t have so much freedom on the court.

“Philly is just changing my role knowing I can give more, knowing I can do more, but if you want me to be honest, it’s like being on a leash… I never really had that opportunity [to score and facilitate freely],” Harden said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

His comments immediately went viral, as people were waiting to listen what he had to say about the Sixers. Harden requested a trade in June, but in the meantime, he had to report to practice and be ready if needed.

Harden expanded on what he meant by being on a leash, claiming that he didn’t feel enough confidence from the Sixers to let him do his thing. “I think the game and I’m a creator on the court… [Need] somebody that trusts me, that believes in me, that understands me, that I’m not a system player. I am a system.”

Are the Sixers to blame?

Harden’s comments made some noise on social media as the stats reflect he carried the ball most of the time with the Sixers. In fact, only Luka Doncic had more ball possession per game than Harden last season.

Besides, many saw the guard’s comments as an excuse for his disappointing performances when it mattered the most. After all, the reason the Sixers traded for Harden in 2022 was to help Joel Embiid win a championship. But the team still failed to make it past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

When they lost in the 2022 playoffs, Daryl Morey and company decided to run things back with Harden anyway. Though they weren’t giving up on him this year either, the Sixers were sure about one thing: they wouldn’t hand Harden the supermax extension he seeked.

That seemed to be a turning point in their relationship, as Harden opted into his player option only to request a trade. The 34-year-old said his idea when he left Brooklyn was to retire as a Sixer, blaming the front office for his exit. “They didn’t want me, and it is that simple,” Harden said.

Harden hopes to win an elusive ring at Clippers

Harden now joins a star-studded team with the likes of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook, who happens to be one of his closest friends. On paper, this team has what it takes to succeed.

But of course, the Clippers will have chances as long as their stars stay healthy. Injuries have already hampered them in the past, so it’s definitely a thing to watch. The presence of other stars makes one wonder how much freedom Harden will have on the floor, and many are already asking how long it will take for him to settle in.

“Give it a break, y’all. It’ll be a process,” Westbrook said about Harden’s integration to the team. “I don’t have the answer. I don’t know, I don’t predict the future. It’s gonna be good games, bad games. It’s not just going to come together and mesh and we’re going to be perfectly fine. That’s unrealistic expectations for everybody.”

Harden is expected to make his Clippers debut on Monday, Nov. 6, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Of course, all eyes will be on that game as Tyronn Lue’s team seems to have all the pieces to contend.