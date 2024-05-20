Argentina face Japan for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Argentina will face off against Japan in Matchday 1 of Week 1 for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

The 2024 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League promises to be vibrant, with epic duels starting on Matchday 1. Notably, the game between last year’s finalists, the United States and Poland, will take place. However, this is not the only interesting match at the beginning of the tournament.

One duel that undoubtedly stands out is the matchup between Argentina and Japan. Both teams had similar performances in the 2023 edition: each had an excellent regular phase, especially Japan, who finished second. However, both teams fell in the quarterfinals, a result they will undoubtedly seek to improve in 2024.

When will the Argentina vs Japan match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Argentina and Japan will be played this Tuesday, May 21 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Japan national team – IMAGO / Fotostyk

Argentina vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Japan in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Argentina and Japan will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.