Caitlin Clark is currently under the spotlight in every way possible. The point guard of the Indiana Fever is poised to revolutionize the WNBA as we know it, having already forced a team to relocate to a new arena this very season.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Fever secured the 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Their lottery odds were very high due to extremely disappointing performances in the past two seasons.

With the arrival of Caitlin Clark, it seems like the Indiana Fever will finally become a competitive team. The former Iowa player is set to be a huge star, and everyone is thrilled to see her in action.

WNBA team will relocate due to Caitlin Clark

The arrival of Caitlin Clark to the WNBA is set to have a huge impact on both the Fever and the league. She’s widely regarded as the biggest star in the competition right now, and everyone is aware of it.

Even though her debut in the WNBA has not been stellar, fans are excited to see Caitlin Clark. Rivals of the Indiana Fever are even making changes to welcome her, including modifying their own home arenas.

The Atlanta Dream, a team that shares the Eastern Conference with the Fever, will move their two regular-season games against Indiana to the State Farm Arena, home of the NBA‘s Atlanta Hawks.

The home of the Dream is the Gateway Center Arena, which has a capacity of 3,500 seats, making it the smallest venue in the entire WNBA. The decision to move the games is due to Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the league.

During her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark broke the record for the most-watched game in the league’s history. In the next two games, against the New York Liberty, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse was completely sold out.

How much is a ticket to see Caitlin Clark?

As mentioned earlier, Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the WNBA has brought significant changes to the league. The excitement to see the former Iowa player is real, and teams are capitalizing on it.

For example, the Las Vegas Aces typically sell tickets for $15. However, for their first game against Clark’s Indiana Fever, tickets are priced at $100. All teams are increasing their prices, recognizing the opportunity to boost their revenue thanks to the star player.