Boston Celtics will face Indiana Pacers for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will face against each other in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Conference Finals. Dive into the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible here.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The conference finals are set to begin, marking the final and most challenging step before the NBA Finals. Two teams will face off after experiencing very different semifinal series. On one side are the Boston Celtics, leaders of the regular season and one of the top favorites for the title. In their semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were largely dominant, winning the series 4-1.

On the other side are the Indiana Pacers, who have grown stronger after enduring two very tough series—first against the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round and then in the semifinals against the New York Knicks. The challenge ahead is even greater, but they are ready to give it their all.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be played this Tuesday, May 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Finals game between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN 2.