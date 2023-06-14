For most of their history, the Los Angeles Clippers have been bottom-feeders, mostly living in the Los Angeles Lakers shadow. Up to this day, they haven’t even made the NBA Finals.

But this team has made great strides over the past decade or so. They’ve become perennial contenders, and Steve Ballmer has gone the extra mile to try and get them over the hump.

However, this team can never seem to catch a break, as it showed with Kawhi Leonard’s injury in the playoffs. That’s why Jerry West — who’s worked there as a consultant since 2017 — can’t help but think they’re just jinxed.

Jerry West Blames God For The Clippers’ Shortcomings

“We’ve had two chances here with the Clippers, two chances,” West told Paul George on Podcast P. “And for whatever reason, the big guy in the sky didn’t want us to get there.”

“Injuries. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” continued West. “In my whole life, two players of the caliber of you and Kawhi can’t play half the season. I mean, it’s crazy. You look at Kawhi’s body, I mean, how can he ever get hurt? I feel so badly for him. It drives me crazy. He didn’t have a chance, and he works his fanny off. (…) You go home, and you say to yourself, ‘My gosh, it’s almost like there’s a jinx somewhere’.”

Truth be told, it’s hard to find another explanation. It happened during the Lob City era, and it’s happening all over again this time. Will they ever get rid of this bad mojo?