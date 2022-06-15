Jordan Poole is starting his rise to the top alongside the Golden State Warriors. In fact, he was a runners-up to the Most Improved Player of the year this season. Check out the Warriors' player jersey number.

Back in 2019, Jordan Poole was drafted by the Golden State Warriors. His first words as a Dubs' player were "I'm Splash something for sure". This as a reference to his ability to shot from distance as a college player and obviously to his newly teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In fact, Poole wasn't known for his 3-point shoot, this due to his 37% from those spots after two seasons as a Wolverine's player. However, he started working more and more far away shots since he arrived to the NBA. For example during his rookie season he averaged 28% from the 3-point line.

Then, Steve Kerr saw his potential as a pure shooter. So Kerr made a decision to put him before players like Otto Porter Jr and Damion Lee to start in his third season in the NBA. He wasn't wrong, though. Poole had a career-high three-point shot percetage of 36%. If you like numbers, this story may have something to do with his jersey number.

What is Jordan Poole's jersey number?

Back when Jordan Poole was playing for the University of Michigan, he used to wore the number 2 on his back. However, when he arrived to the NBA that number was taken. The Warriors' guard Chris Chiozza currently wears number 2 on his Dubs' jersey. Therefore, Poole had to wear the closest number available.

Anyone would think he could go for the number 1, but it was also taken, Damion Lee wears that number. So, the next available number was 3. Therefore, Poole chose number 3 for his jersey. Then, he made his NBA debut on October 24, 2019 against the Los Angeles Clippers with this number.