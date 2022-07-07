The new signing of the Los Angeles Lakers, Mexican-American Juan Toscano-Anderson talked about what it means to him to be able to be a teammate of two NBA stars: Stephen Curry in his recently completed stint with the Warriors and now LeBron James.

Few players, not only in the NBA but in any sport, can claim to have been on the teams of the most dominant players of their era. Juan Toscano-Anderson is part of that select group, as he comes to the Los Angeles Lakers to join LeBron James after having been Stephen Curry's teammate on the Golden State Warriors.

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster for Toscano, as he went from the euphoria of winning his first NBA championship (the first Mexican-born player to do so) to the sadness of being cut by the Warriors, only to regain his smile when he was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thus, facing what will be his first season with one of the two winningest teams in NBA history, Juan Toscano opened up and shared his feelings about the following topic: what generates more emotion, being a teammate of Stephen Curry or LeBron James?

Juan Toscano, between the greatness of Stephen Curry and LeBron James

The 29-year-old forward is undoubtedly at the peak of his NBA playing career. Gone are the seasons in which he had to take refuge in the Mexican League after failing to find a home in the United States. And now, his conversation is focused on a topic within the reach of very few: what arouses more expectation, sharing the court with Stephen Curry or LeBron James?

"I really appreciate being able to play with Steph, it’s not every day that you get to be around greatness in any facet. People don’t get to do that every day and I appreciated that every day. Now I get the opportunity to play with, in my opinion, the best player to ever basketball. I don’t know what that’s going to feel like yet. I know it’s going to be amazing, I know it’s going to be very motivating and uplifting. And it’s going to be very challenging of course. What I appreciated about Steph was that he led by example and I wanted to be great like him. I already want to be great like LeBron. I wanted to be great like LeBron when I was a kid.”, said Toscano to Spectrum SportsNet's journalist Mike Bresnahan.

Toscano-Anderson is part of the Los Angeles Lakers' new plan to avoid a repeat of the infamous 2021-2022 season, which represented the seventh time in ten years that they were unable to even qualify for the NBA Playoffs.