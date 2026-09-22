Kawhi Leonard agrees to massive Raptors contract extension after Clippers controversy

Following the controversial investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard unexpectedly signs a massive contract extension with the Toronto Raptors.

Following a controversial and difficult stretch involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers — where the star forward received only a financial penalty from the NBA — he ultimately joined the Toronto Raptors, who waited for the drama to subside to make the move a reality.

Now, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the franchise. The deal also includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

The 35-year-old, two-time NBA champion now has a total of three years and $165 million on his Raptors deal. Ultimately, Kawhi got his way by joining the franchise he desired without receiving major discipline from the NBA, which received support from Steph Curry, and landing a massive contract that makes the league’s fine feel insignificant.

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Leonard returns to Toronto

The Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard from the LA Clippers during the offseason in exchange for a high-value package that included Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks (2031 and 2033), a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two future second-round picks (2030 and 2033).

Kawhi Leonard during a LA Clippers game.

Both sides agreed to the deal in June, but the NBA’s investigation into the Clippers’ salary cap circumvention scandal delayed its finalization for months. The transaction was completed shortly after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer issued a statement apologizing and taking full responsibility for his team’s violations regarding Leonard, which resulted in the most severe punishment in NBA history.

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Kawhi Leonard returns to his former stage and will once again lead the Toronto Raptors in this second stint. He is remembered for leading the franchise to its first NBA title in the 2018-19 season, delivering one of the most epic single-season runs in sports history before returning home to Los Angeles.

Last season, Leonard averaged career highs of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in 65 contests, providing a decisive boost to Toronto’s title aspirations alongside Scottie Barnes, a key pillar of the team.

Key takeaways

A two-year, $115 million extension was agreed upon with Toronto by Kawhi Leonard.

was agreed upon with Toronto by Kawhi Leonard. Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick were traded to Los Angeles in the transaction.

were traded to Los Angeles in the transaction. Salary cap circumvention violations delayed finalization following an NBA investigation.