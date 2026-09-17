Kawhi Leonard reportedly eyes Raptors extension following NBA disciplinary ruling

The Toronto Raptors and Kawhi Leonard are reuniting, with reports indicating interest in a contract extension despite recent league disciplinary rulings.

As a new NBA season approaches, contenders across the league are gearing up to refine their rosters for a championship push, with the Toronto Raptors making major moves to return to elite status. With Kawhi Leonard back on the squad in pursuit of his second title in Toronto, reports have surfaced that the two sides are already working on a lucrative contract extension.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Raptors and Leonard have engaged in advanced discussions and are closing in on an extension agreement, following the punishments made by the NBA.

While specific terms have not been finalized, Fischer notes that Leonard is eligible for a maximum two-year extension worth up to $126 million. Coming off the league’s high-profile investigation into his former team’s cap practices, securing a deal of that caliber would represent a massive financial commitment by Toronto for the veteran superstar.

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As fellow stars like Stephen Curry weigh in on the league’s sanctions against the Los Angeles Clippers, anticipation builds over how the situation will develop, especially with potential legal issues looming in the background as Leonard takes the floor for Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard, former Los Angeles Clippers player.

Leonard’s past contract and highlights with the Raptors

Leonard’s original tenure with the Raptors remains one of the most iconic single-season runs in NBA history, defined by load-management precision, dominant play, and the franchise’s first NBA title.

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At the time, Leonard was in the final guaranteed season of a five-year, $94.3 million contract originally signed with San Antonio in 2015, earning $23.1 million during his 2018–19 championship campaign. The deal featured a player option for the 2019–20 season.

Following the championship run, Leonard opted out of his $21.3 million option in July 2019 to test unrestricted free agency, ultimately choosing to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.