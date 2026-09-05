Chris Paul takes aim at Clippers when recalling departure in farewell campaign

While the Los Angeles Clippers weathered a difficult week following NBA sanctions, Chris Paul made headlines by addressing his abrupt exit from the franchise during his final season in Los Angeles.

The NBA world was stunned when the league handed down unprecedented sanctions in the LA Clippers’ salary cap circumvention case involving Kawhi Leonard. In the wake of the news, former Clippers star Chris Paul opened up in an interview about the franchise and his abrupt departure during his final season.

“It’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured… It lets you know that, no matter what you do, or what you’ve done, nobody cares,” Paul said during an appearance on the Build or Break podcast.

The Clippers‘ decision to move on from Paul midseason came as a shock to fans expecting a proper farewell campaign. While Paul was visibly frustrated by the sudden split at the time, he chose to exercise restraint when addressing the situation publicly.

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Meanwhile, other high-profile NBA stars, including Draymond Green, weighed in on the franchise’s uncertain future following the league’s landmark ruling on the salary cap scandal.

Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers in action.

Clippers failed to honor Paul’s lasting franchise impact

After evaluating multiple options during free agency last summer, Paul ultimately chose to return to Los Angeles and suit up for the franchise where he delivered some of the finest basketball of his career.

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While his initial era in Los Angeles did not yield an NBA championship, Paul is widely recognized as the architect of the modern Clippers franchise. He single-handedly elevated the organization out of the Lakers’ shadow and established the competitive foundation that transformed the franchise’s identity.

Paul’s resume during his primary tenure with the Clippers:

5× NBA All-Star (2012–2016)

1× NBA All-Star Game MVP (2013)

3× All-NBA First Team (2012–2014)

2× All-NBA Second Team (2015, 2016)

6× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2012–2017)

2× NBA Assists Leader (2014, 2015)

3× NBA Steals Leader (2012–2014)

Paul’s final season by the numbers

Hindered by role changes and organizational friction throughout his final campaign, Paul was unable to replicate the legendary production that defined his first stint with the Clippers, leading to statistical drops across the board.

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Here is a look at his statistical output from the 2025–26 season:

Games Played (G): 16

Games Started (GS): 0

Minutes Per Game (MPG): 14.3

Points Per Game (PPG): 2.9

Assists Per Game (APG): 3.3

Rebounds Per Game (RPG): 1.8

Steals Per Game (SPG): 0.7

Turnovers Per Game (TOV): 1.0

Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 32.1%

3-Point Percentage (3P%): 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage (FT%): 50.0%