Kawhi Leonard trade to Rockets reportedly on hold as NBA investigation signals bigger trouble for Clippers

Although Kawhi Leonard previously indicated a trade to the Houston Rockets was in his plans, a new report sheds light on his current situation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The saga surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers and star forward Kawhi Leonard continues to escalate. Beyond the league-mandated penalties already levied against both parties, the fallout has reportedly stalled team operations, highlighted by a recent New York Times report cited by investigative journalist Pablo Torre regarding why a prospective trade with the Houston Rockets remains on hold.

“Officially, The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers… there is a civil suit from 11 aspiring investors, an ongoing SEC probe, and an SEC probe into Daktronics ongoing,” Torre revealed in a video posted to social media. “The deal between the Clippers and the Rockets hasn’t been finalized because nobody is running the team due to these ongoing investigations.”

While the front office challenges the NBA’s discipline—which severely impacts the franchise’s draft capital—uncertainty looms over Leonard’s future as the legal web entangles the organization.

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Luminaries across the league, including former Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, have publicly weighed in on the situation. The severe sanctions handed down by the league office have created palpable tension and a grim mood within the Clippers‘ facility.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center.

Leonard addresses ongoing turmoil

Amid the heightened scrutiny facing both himself and the franchise, Leonard addressed the NBA’s disciplinary findings. In his statement, the two-time Finals MVP noted that returning to Canada to suit up for the Toronto Raptors was among his top offseason priorities.

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Although Leonard was hit with a $700,000 restitution fine for receiving improper benefits, he avoided a league suspension. However, any potential move to a new suitor remains frozen while the Clippers navigate their administrative chaos.

Until the legal matters surrounding owner Steve Ballmer reach a resolution, any potential reunion between Leonard and the Raptors remains on ice, leaving Toronto’s roster construction for the upcoming season in temporary limbo.