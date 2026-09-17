Stephen Curry backs Adam Silver, NBA following Clippers, Kawhi Leonard penalties

After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver disciplined the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on the matter.

One of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason was the league’s high-profile salary-cap investigation involving the Los Angeles Clippers and star forward Kawhi Leonard. With heavy penalties now officially handed down, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry weighed in on the ruling, backing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver‘s decisive action.

“I wasn’t surprised [by the punishment]… at the end of the day, Adam Silver had a job to do, and I think the punishment makes sense, and we all move forward,” Curry said in an interview with CNBC.

As the Clippers continue to challenge the league over the sanctions, all eyes remain on how the situation unfolds, especially with team owner Steve Ballmer entangled in ongoing legal matters and the potential for further scrutiny into the franchise’s cap management.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after Leonard broke his silence on the scandal, anticipation is building among Toronto Raptors fans ahead of his return to the city, where he is set to lead a squad featuring emerging talent Scottie Pippen Jr.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Leonard’s trade to Rockets happened with plenty of things going on

Despite previous trade rumors surrounding Leonard and the Houston Rockets—which reportedly stalled amid the legal headwinds surrounding Ballmer—the veteran star is set to rejoin the fold.

Advertisement

Additionally, reports indicate the Raptors are interested in extending Leonard’s tenure, signaling a desire to build a competitive project around Leonard and Pippen to propel Toronto back into Eastern Conference playoff contention.

Curry’s future reportedly decided

While the Warriors icon refrained from discussing his long-term plans publicly, a report from The Athletic‘s Marcus Thompson II shed light on Curry’s future in Golden State.

“Steph is re-signing. Steph isn’t going anywhere. He never was… He wants to play for the same team his whole career… He’d rather go down not winning with his guys than going somewhere else and winning,” Thompson II wrote.

Advertisement