Kawhi Leonard, Clippers strongly penalized by NBA: The draft picks affected and full punishments

Following an investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard ahead of the 2025–26 season, the NBA issued a formal statement on the matter.

Following a high-profile salary-cap circumvention investigation involving forward Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, the NBA on Wednesday announced sweeping penalties against the franchise, star player, and several top executives.

“The NBA announced today that the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard have been penalized for violating the salary cap circumvention rules contained in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA),” NBA PR said in a statement.

The league handed down the following discipline:

The Clippers shall forfeit five first-round draft picks, one in each of the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033 NBA Drafts.

The Clippers are fined $30 million.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is suspended from all league and team activities for one year for knowingly seeking to help Mr. Leonard obtain off-court income opportunities, for approving a business deal that he knew was a precondition for Aspiration to enter into an endorsement agreement with Mr. Leonard, and for his failure to create conditions under which his organization abided by the NBA’s circumvention rules.

Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker is suspended without pay for one year for being primarily and directly culpable for the impermissible endorsement arrangements and for providing false and misleading statements to investigators.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank is suspended without pay for six months for his involvement with the impermissible endorsement arrangements and for approving impermissible expenses incurred by Mr. Leonard and his family.

The Clippers organization and personnel are subject to a compliance and monitoring program overseen by the league office for a period of five years.

In connection with his violations, Mr. Leonard is required to pay the league $700,000.

Mr. Robertson is banned from conducting business or otherwise engaging with NBA teams and their affiliates on behalf of or with respect to any player, employee, or other league or team personnel for a period of five years.

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The NBA announced today that the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard have been penalized for violating the salary cap circumvention rules contained in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the National Basketball Players Association.



Full Release: https://t.co/EQgxDWSsBp — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 2, 2026

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver weighs in on penalties

In a statement addressing the discipline, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared his perspective on the findings involving Leonard and the Clippers. “I am deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers’ institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct. The severity of the penalties reflects the seriousness of the violations,“ Silver stated.

The decision not only complicates the path forward for the Clippers over the coming seasons, but also serves as a stark warning to the rest of the league. Any organization considering similar workarounds now faces clear proof of the severe consequences handed down by the NBA.

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Leonard releases statement

Following the NBA’s decision, Kawhi Leonard released a statement regarding the ruling as he turns his attention toward a return to the Toronto Raptors following the ongoing drama between him and the Clippers.