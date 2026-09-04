NY Giants confirm major Malik Nabers’ injury update ahead of Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Malik Nabers' status is still uncertain for that game.

Malik Nabers continues to make progress toward a potential return for the New York Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and John Harbaugh provided another encouraging update before the team entered its weekend break. The star wide receiver participated in the Giants’ final practice of the week, adding another positive development to what has been a long recovery process.

Nabers has spent the offseason working his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign and has seen his workload gradually increase during training camp. With the Giants’ season opener against Dallas approaching, every practice has become increasingly important as the organization evaluates whether the former first-round pick is ready to return to game action.

Harbaugh confirmed that Nabers not only practiced during the latest session, but remained on the field from beginning to end. The head coach’s comments provide another reason for optimism, particularly after the Giants have carefully managed Nabers’ workload throughout his recovery and have repeatedly emphasized that his return will depend on his readiness rather than a predetermined timetable.

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Will Malik Nabers play for Giants vs Cowboys?

Asked about Malik Nabers’ participation, John Harbaugh made it clear that the receiver was present for the entirety of the practice, correcting reporters who had not been watching the session from start to finish.

“He practiced. He was out there start to finish. You guys weren’t out there the whole time. Yeah, he was there start to finish,” Harbaugh said, confirming one of the most encouraging updates the Giants have received on Nabers.

That does not necessarily mean Nabers will be officially cleared to play against the Cowboys, as his Week 1 status remains uncertain while the Giants continue to evaluate his physical condition. The receiver has previously made it clear that he wants to return only when he is confident in his knee, and Harbaugh has repeatedly indicated that the final decision will involve the player, trainers and medical staff.

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Still, the latest development represents another important step in the right direction. Nabers is now practicing at a significant level just days before the Giants open their season, and his ability to remain on the field from start to finish should give New York more confidence that he is approaching the point where he can contribute against Dallas. The final decision has yet to be made, but the signs surrounding the Giants’ star wide receiver are becoming increasingly positive.