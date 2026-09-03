NY Yankees’ Cam Schlittler matches MLB historical feat not seen since 1968

As the postseason approaches, right-hander Cam Schlittler gives the New York Yankees a dynamic, reliable arm to solidify their starting rotation.

Expectations surrounding the New York Yankees’ starting rotation continue to soar on the heels of Cam Schlittler’s latest masterpiece on the mound. New York’s 6–3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels was largely powered by another historic outing from the right-hander, who achieved a feat not seen in Major League Baseball since 1968.

In 1968, two pitchers recorded 100-plus strikeouts and a sub-1.15 ERA over a 13-game road stretch in a single season: Hall of Famer Bob Gibson (during his Cy Young campaign) and Luis Tiant. Since then, no player had accomplished the feat, until Schlittler added his name to that legendary list.

While Schlittler continues to anchor the rotation in peak form, the Yankees are also monitoring several key roster developments, including the anticipated return of Aaron Judge, as manager Aaron Boone shared encouraging news regarding the captain’s progress ahead of this weekend’s road trip.

Advertisement

Schlittler adds to record-breaking season

The dominant start lowered Schlittler’s season ERA to an American League-best 2.04 and marked his 19th start of the year allowing one run or fewer, setting another franchise mark in the process.

Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches.

With the landmark outing, he surpassed Ron Guidry (1978), Whitey Ford (1964), and Jack Chesbro (1904) for the most such starts in a single season in Yankees history. The brilliant performance further cemented his breakout 2026 campaign as New York continues its stretch-run push.

Advertisement

Dominance against the Angels

Over eight commanding innings, Schlittler surrendered just two hits, issued zero walks, and struck out nine on 99 pitches. After allowing a soft second-inning single, he retired 17 consecutive batters before giving up a solo home run to Vaughn Grissom in the seventh.

He bounced right back with a 1-2-3 eighth inning to keep the game deadlocked at 1–1. Though he ultimately settled for a no-decision, his performance set the stage for the Yankees to pull away for a 6–3 victory in 10 innings.