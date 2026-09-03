Connor Hellebuyck reportedly learns Dylan Larkin lesson after trade request drama

Although Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin's situations are very similar, the Winnipeg Jets' goaltender appears determined not to make the mistake the Detroit Red Wings' center made.

To the untrained eye, Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin appear to be in the same situation. Both tasted glory with Team USA at the 2026 Olympics, returned to deflating seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings (respectively), and decided enough was enough, asking to be traded ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign. So far, it’s the same storyline.

However, there’s a big difference, and perhaps the reason why Hellebuyck might be traded and Larkin may not, or at least why Hellebuyck could be shipped off faster or more smoothly from Winnipeg ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. Both have five years left on their contracts and hold no-trade clauses. But while Larkin has only submitted a three-team trade list (Minnesota, Florida, and Vegas) for the Red Wings to work with, Hellebuyck is much more open-minded and willing to waive his NMC.

“It does and has continued to sound like [Hellebuyck is] a lot more open to different scenarios than some of the other guys like Dylan Larkin, which is why you’re hearing teams like Utah and San Jose [for Hellebuyck],” as stated by David Pagnotta on Jets at Noon.

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The goaltender has learned the lesson. Being picky about his next club hasn’t done Larkin any good, he’s still in Detroit months after asking out, and fans in his home state have turned on him. Thus, Hellebuyck is reportedly going with a different strategy. Maybe it will help him reach his end goal—being traded—faster and without completely burning a bridge along the way.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Hellebuyck and Jets face less tension, but tense regardless

Hellebuyck going public with his trade request will come at a price for Winnipeg, which lost virtually all its leverage when the news broke. But still, Hellebuyck is giving the Jets a bit more leeway to explore the market and come away with the offer they feel is best. Larkin, on the other hand, hasn’t given Detroit that privilege, and there is little hope he will.

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The Red Wings hold on to a sliver of hope that Larkin will walk back his trade request, but he isn’t budging for the time being. When all sides of the U.S. Olympians’ trade requests are put together, it’s clear to see Hellebuyck and the Jets are in a better place than Larkin and the Wings.

For starters, Detroit currently has no general manager in place, directionlessly wandering through a crucial stage of the NHL offseason and set to embark on a nerve-wracking stretch. In fact, a report reveals the Red Wings face an urgent timeline to hire a new GM amid Larkin’s situation.

Which teams could be in on Hellebuyck?

Long story short, about 25 of the 31 teams (not counting the Jets) in the NHL would love to land Hellebuyck. However, not every team is a good fit for him or can actually pull the trade off. That leaves the favorites: the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and New Jersey Devils.

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Other teams to keep an eye on are the San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth, who are on a steady upward trend. A blockbuster move for arguably the best goalie in the NHL could be what puts them firmly in the conversation and opens their championship window.

Lastly, fans can’t overlook the usual suspects in the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. Both have some cap and roster dilemmas to figure out, but that rarely stops them from making moves.