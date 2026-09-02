Kawhi Leonard reacts to NBA penalties, confirms Clippers-Raptors trade

Kawhi Leonard broke his silence with a straightforward message after the NBA punished him and the Los Angeles Clippers after a long investigation which had left his trade to the Toronto Raptors on hold.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have been strongly penalized by the NBA, with the full list of punishments including the forfeit of five first-round selections and over $30 million in fines. Leonard himself will have to foot a large portion of the bill, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP has now issued a strong statement.

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family,” Leonard stated through his agent, as reported by NBA insider Shams Charania.

“I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap. For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

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