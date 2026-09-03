NY Giants will sign veteran defensive tackle to help John Harbaugh

The New York Giants will make more moves before the start of the 2026 season.

The New York Giants are not finished rebuilding their defensive line. After moving on from Dexter Lawrence, the Giants have entered the 2026 season with a notable hole at defensive tackle.

General manager Joe Schoen acknowledged that New York plans to address the position in the coming days, giving head coach John Harbaugh another veteran option up front.

Schoen revealed that the Giants already have veteran defensive tackles on the practice squad, but the team expects to add another player soon. More help coming for John Harbaugh.

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Giants will sign another defensive tackle

Joe Schoen made it clear that the Giants are actively looking to strengthen the position. “We’ve got a couple of veterans on the practice squad and we’ll probably going to sign another one next week.”

Despite acknowledging the need for another addition, Schoen said he is satisfied with how the Giants have rebuilt the defensive line following Lawrence’s departure.

“I feel good where we’re at right now and that’s something we’ll continue to do. See what opportunities are out there. Not only defensive tackle, but in every position.”

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What’s Giants DL depth chart?

The Giants’ current defensive line depth chart includes Shelby Harris, Josh Tupou, D.J. Reader and Darius Alexander, giving New York several veteran and young options at the position.

However, the group still appears to lack the kind of depth the Giants would ideally want entering a full NFL season. Lawrence’s departure left a significant void, and adding another veteran could help spread the workload while giving Harbaugh more flexibility with his defensive fronts.