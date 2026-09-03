Cam Skattebo confirms retirement decision with NY Giants was on the table after injury

Cam Skattebo admitted he seriously considered walking away from football after his injury with the New York Giants.

Cam Skattebo’s rookie season with the New York Giants ended far earlier than he ever expected, and the physical and mental toll of his injury was enough to make him question whether he wanted to continue playing football.

The Giants running back suffered a season-ending injury just seven games into his NFL career in 2025. At that point, Skattebo was forced to confront a decision he had already made before entering the league.

He had promised himself that a major injury would be the point at which he walked away from football. That shocking setback forced Cam to reconsider a promise he had made to himself before ever taking an NFL snap.

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Cam Skattebo considered retirement with Giants

During an interview with Kay Adams, running back Cam Skattebo explained the rule he had established for himself before making the jump from college football to the NFL.

“Coming out of college and going into the NFL I gave myself one rule. It was that if I ever got a major injury I was done playing. That happened seven games into my NFL career. So, it kind of sucked. I think that really helped me to find out who I really was as a player and as a person.”

Instead of simply dealing with the physical challenges of rehabilitation, he had to determine whether football was still something he wanted badly enough to pursue.

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Is Cam Skattebo playing in 2026 with Giants?

Yes. Cam Skattebo will play for the New York Giants during the 2026 season. However, the young RB acknowledged that retirement was genuinely on his mind during the early stages of his recovery from that devastating ankle injury.

“Yeah, I definitely considered it. Probably the first month was kind of like: ‘Do I really want to do this?’ Then, I thought it was just seven games. I was like: ‘I have to go back and play.’ That gave an extra step of finding that deep place to come out of that hole.”

The experience appears to have given Skattebo a different perspective on both football and himself. Now, rather than walking away after his first major setback, Skattebo is using the experience as motivation to continue building his career with the Giants.