Lionel Messi retiring from Argentina changes Jose Mourinho’s interest in MLS

Jose Mourinho has never been fond of MLS action. However, given that Lionel Messi retired from Argentina, the only way to watch him playing is with Inter Miami, the Portuguese coach might be turning on the TV to see the Argentine.

“We’ll have to watch some MLS games, which isn’t something I enjoy much, to make the most of these final years. He’s one of those players who, like I said in a previous press conference, you always miss. And he’s one of the greats of our generation,” Mourinho said during a press conference.

Messi, who explained his decision to retire from Argentina in late August, is in the middle of the MLS season. If Mourinho is true to his words, he will have to wake up really early to catch Messi live, as time zones are 6-7 hours apart.

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How are Messi and Inter Miami doing in MLS?

Inter Miami is currently second in the Eastern Conference after 22 games played. However, they face a 10-point deficit as Nashville has 52 points to Inter Miami’s 42. Still, they are firmly in the playoffs run.

The footwork. The finish. Leo Messi. 😮‍💨🤌 pic.twitter.com/K6QQa9in7V — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 30, 2026

As for Messi, he leads the MLS in scoring with 18 goals and is third in assists with nine. All this in 19 games played. Messi is still an absolute difference-maker when it comes to providing results on the pitch. Argentina will certainly miss him.

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How is Mourinho doing at Real Madrid?

Mourinho’s long awaited Real Madrid return has started well in terms of net results. While the team still needs to get better form, the season is just starting and there’s room for improvement. However. it’s better to improve while still winning.

Right now, Real Madrid have nine points out of nine possible, scoring 10 goals and allowing just two. Having stars like Vini Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham indicate that Mourinho will get the best out of them.