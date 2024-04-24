With the Phoenix Suns dropping the first two games of the series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker got brutally honest on their chances.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker react to Suns falling to a 0-2 hole in the first round

The Phoenix Suns were projected to be the team to beat this season, not only in the Western Conference, but in the NBA as a whole. Fast forward to today, and that’s clearly not the case.

They were barely able to avoid the Play-In Tournament, struggling with injuries and inconsistency, and clearly lacking a traditional point guard to orchestrate their offense.

Now, despite dominating them in the regular season, they’ve fallen to a 0-2 hole vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even so, the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker still like their chances.

Suns Stars Are Still Confident Vs. Timberwolves

“Don’t count us out,” Booker said after the loss. “It’s a series for a reason. I don’t think any road teams won so far. I know that doesn’t have anything to do with us, but it’s just the situation that it is.”

The series will now head to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4, and Durant wants the fans to rally behind them and become a factor when the Timberwolves arrive in The Valley:

“Can’t give up on us right now,” Durant said. “Sh*t, need it more than anything. I know it’s been a disappointing last couple games, even the season for our fans, but we need you more than ever now coming back home for Game 3.”

The Suns have struggled to dig themselves out of big holes, and their offense has been stagnant at times. That’s why Beal knows they have to be mentally stronger and get everybody on the same page:

“You have to,” Beal said. “Whatever it takes as a team. We gotta be better at coming together collectively in those moments. It’s crazy, nobody’s energy is in the wrong space, nobody’s mindset is in the wrong place.”

The Suns have more than enough firepower to turn things around, but that’s rarely been the only thing a team needs to win an NBA championship. Hopefully, they’ll be able to make this a series before things get ugly for them.