Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shared their thoughts on James Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Check out what the Brooklyn Nets superstars said of the situation.

After being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden is set to play for his third NBA team in two NBA seasons. The Big 3 era in the Brooklyn Nets didn't come to fruition, as their stars often struggled with injury.

Kyrie Irving's situation reportedly bothered Harden up to the point where he wanted to leave. He was angry at the fact that Irving was serving as a part-time player and he had to shoulder most of the load.

Needless to say, Harden's departure at the trade deadline didn't come short of controversies. Even so, neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving wanted to get into details about his desire to leave the team.

Kevin Durant Says James Harden Doesn't Owe Him An Explanation

“James doesn’t have to explain anything to anybody, he’s his own man," Durant sentenced. "He makes his decisions on his career by himself, he doesn’t owe anybody any explanation and I wasn’t looking for one. I’m just glad we got this thing done. Now we’re able to move forward and get away from this noise of what may happen, so I’m glad we could push through that. James doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life.”

Kyrie Irving Says He Only Wants Harden To Be Happy

“I just want everybody to be happy, do things that they love to do, and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at," Irving said. "It probably wasn’t here with us. He made a choice, and we respect him for it. No love lost.”

Rumor has it that Harden wanted an easier path to a ring and being more involved in the offense and neither of those things happened in Brooklyn. Now, he'll join a Sixers team with MVP-leading candidate Joel Embiid and no more room for excuses.