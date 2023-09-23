Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like an entirely different person right now. He’s threatening the Milwaukee Bucks about his future and has put the NBA on notice about his potential desire to leave.

This seems out of character for a guy like Giannis, who had always talked about winning the hard way, staying loyal, and building a contender instead of joining one.

Whatever the case, fellow Buck Khris Middleton recently stated that neither he nor anybody else is actually worried about Giannis’ future, and this situation won’t have an effect on the team.

Bucks Players Aren’t Worried About Giannis

“I think it’s kind of business as usual either way,” Middleton told ESPN. “It doesn’t affect me personally. I don’t think it affects us as a team. I think this is something he said almost every year he’s come up in contract extension talks.”

Perhaps this wasn’t the wisest choice of words by Middleton. Downplaying Giannis’ discontent could only make things worse, even if he meant that he believes everything will get sorted out eventually.

The fact of the matter is that the Bucks need to do whatever they can to keep the Greek Freak on board, as they could go back to being a playoff-hopeful small-market team without him.