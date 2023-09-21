The Milwaukee Bucks are in a bit of a tough spot right now. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpowants them to convince him to sign a contract extension by proving to him that they can compete for an NBA championship.

This is kind of shocking, considering they had the best record in the league last season and won a ring three years ago, all while keeping the same core they have nowadays.

That’s why former NFL star Shannon Sharpe called him out for his double standards, hinting at him being a hypocrite for wanting the Bucks to give him better teammates and then making them sign his brothers.

Shannon Sharpe Rips Giannis Antetokounmpo

“You got your brothers occupying two rosters spots,” Sharpe said on First Take. “Your brothers probably not gonna be playing for any other team in the NBA except Milwaukee and that’s only because of you. So you keep talking about surrounding you with talent. There’s two spots being occupied by your brothers.”

Truth be told, there’s no way any of the other Antetokounmpo players would make an NBA roster, with all due respect. They’re not bad players, but their style might not be suited for NBA basketball.

Giannis taking care of his family is noble and definitely admirable. But if you want to have your brothers on the payroll, maybe don’t criticize your team for not surrounding you with enough talent.