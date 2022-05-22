One of the most iconic NBA players of all time such as Kobe Bryant has tons of memorabilia that could go over millions of dollars in auctions. Kobe's game-worn rookie jersey is listed for auction in June 4th.

Kobe Bryant is one of the most awarded athletes of all time. He was drafted right after high school with the 13th pick overall by the Charlotte Hornets, but then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest is history, as said. Kobe Bryant won almost every award both individually and as a team.

Kobe Bryant achieved greatness along with 5 NBA Championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, 1 NBA MVP award, and 18 All-Star appearances. Since Kobe’s unexpected death in January of 2020, many collectors and investors started their search for "The Black Mamba’s” legacy any way they can.

Among the Kobe Bryant's memorabilia that has already been auctioned is listed a 2016 Kobe Bryant SIgned Final Career Game Full Ticket sold for $40,000 dollars. Also, the 2012 Kobe Bryant Team USA Gold Medalist Ring sold for $70,000 dollars. Both sold months after Kobe's tragic death.

Kobe Bryant's rookie Lakers jersey in auction

Another Kobe's rookie-season Lakers jersey was sold for $3.6 million dollars in May 2021. It set the record of the most expensive Kobe Bryant's memorabilia sold ever. However, this newly-uncovered jersey could be worth a lot more.

According to SCP Auctions, the jersey presented for the auction was photo-matched to his 1996-97 season playoff run, that is to say Kobe Bryant wore this jersey during five games, specifically to Games 3 and 4 of the Lakers’ Western Conference Semifinals matchup with the Utah Jazz, the first NBA playoffs Kobe ever participated in among others listed on their website.

The auction is set to end on Saturday, June 4, 2022. As of now, there has been 8 bids so far. The current bid is listed for $535,898 dollars. However, SCP Auctions have stated on their website that this jersey's value is between the amount of $3 and $5 million dollars.