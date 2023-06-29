The Dallas Mavericks made a big gamble when they traded for Kyrie Irving. He’s one of the most unpredictable figures in the history of the NBA, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon.

Irving is one of the most talented one-on-one players to ever lace them up, and that’s just a fact. But as gifted as he is, he’s also proven to be kind of untrustworthy.

That’s why Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that his current free agent market is quite limited, and why he’s more than likely to stay with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks for a little longer.

There’s No Market For Kyrie Irving

“The market for Kyrie Irving, legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for, that would make sense, that are available to him, its extremely limited– almost nil,” Wojnarowski said. “The full expectation is he returns to Dallas.”

“The question will be, what kind of a deal does he go back on– I don’t think the money will be an issue, as how many fully guaranteed years there are for Kyrie Irving– that is going to be the negotiation between him and the Dallas Mavericks,” Woj added.

Kyrie Wants His Next Team To Be His Last

Moreover, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reports that Kyrie is currently looking for “a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home.”

So, all things point out for Kyrie staying in Dallas for the foreseeable future. Now, whether it’s actually his choice and if he’ll fulfill his entire contract there remains to be seen.