Kyrie Irving has brought trouble to every single NBA team he’s played for. Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets fans alike don’t seem to like him, and rightfully so.

But as troublemaking as he is, he’s also one of the best scorers in the game, which is why there was supposed to be a big market for him as an unrestricted free agent.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, only the Dallas Mavericks are a serious bidder for his services at the moment.

Only The Mavs Are Serious About Kyrie Irving

“League sources say that these developments — especially the latter — have reinforced the notion that the Mavericks appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving’s services as the opening bell for 2023 NBA Free Agency at 6 PM ET on June 30 draws near,” reported Stein.

Of course, this doesn’t strike as much of a surprise, as the Mavs would’ve never traded that much to get him unless they were positive and serious about keeping him for the long run.

Then again, the fact that no other team is willing to give him a max contract speaks volumes of how untrustworthy he’s become, and how teams might be cautious with him going forward.