Russell Wilson has faced a lot of controversy in recent weeks due to an alleged lack of connection and communication with George Pickens. In the last game for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Bengals, the star wide receiver recorded zero yards. Something incredible.

The origin of the problem occurred in the matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs when Wilson threw an interception in the end zone, and several experts blamed Pickens for not running his route properly. Although it was never clear who bore the greater responsibility, everything started to go downhill from that moment.

George Pickens was pressed all week by reporters about that situation, but he didn’t respond at all. Now, with the Steelers ruled out by most as Super Bowl contenders, the discussion continues after the young player dropped several passes in an inexplicable manner facing the Bengals.

What happened to George Pickens?

George Pickens suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three weeks, and since his return, he has barely been able to produce for the Steelers. Despite this, Russell Wilson is tired of the noise surrounding his teammate and remains confident that he will be a key piece in the playoffs.

“I believe in George. Everything’s not always perfect for everyone. I believe in who he is. The player that he is. He’s been a star for us all season. He is going to be a difference maker obviously for us in the playoffs. I’m looking forward to that and what we can do together. I’m not blinking on George.”

“It feels like forever because he was out for three weeks. It’s hard to compile and look back and be like: ‘Oh yeah, he hasn’t made plays in five weeks.’ Well, he missed three of them. I have no hesitation to throw the football to him. What he means to us and our football team.”