The Brooklyn Nets are understood to be increasingly optimistic about a possible return of Kyrie Irving. The 29-year-old has been on the sidelines amid a controversial stance on the Covid-19 vaccine but that could be over soon.

The Brooklyn Nets have entered the 2021-22 NBA regular season with one big problem. Kyrie Irving has made big headlines but not because of his performances, as he missed every single game this campaign so far.

Irving has been reluctant to get the Covid-19 vaccine, something that didn't sit well with the organization. Being unvaccinated didn't let him play home games due to New York City's vaccine requirement but the organization has also decided he wouldn't play road games either until he decided to be available for all games or, in short, get vaccinated.

It's been a dramatic situation for both parties since then, as neither of them was willing to back down as Irving's stance on the vaccine didn't change. However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, this situation could take a huge twist.

Report: Nets are optimistic about Kyrie Irving's return to NBA action

"There is renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic," Shams Charania wrote, as quoted by Clutchpoints.

But the report adds that it's still unclear how Irving's return to action would be resolved, if it will be by him getting the vaccine and therefore comply with New York City's vaccine mandate or if the Nets will finally allow him to play road games and practice in Brooklyn.

Still, Charania emphasized on the growing optimism around his potential return this season and how his teammates are looking forward to it. "Sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all. Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible.

"In recent weeks, Irving and Kevin Durant, his co-star and close friend, have had increased communication about his fit on the team, breaking down the games, and about life in general, sources added. There appears to be an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars."

Not only this would be the news every Nets fan has wanted to hear for all these months but also a decision that would make sense for all parties involved. Brooklyn are doing perfectly this season but Irving would be a massive addition regardless. So it wouldn't be a surprise if Kevin Durant and company welcome him back with open arms.